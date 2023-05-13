aelf One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.62 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 13th. aelf has a market capitalization of $172.29 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, aelf has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006965 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003136 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001517 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 612,186,000 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

