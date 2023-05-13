AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,258,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,824 shares during the quarter. AGCO makes up about 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.37% of AGCO worth $451,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in AGCO by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO stock opened at $122.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $88.55 and a 12-month high of $145.53.

AGCO Increases Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $149.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,510.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,142 shares of company stock worth $1,947,230 in the last three months. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

See Also

