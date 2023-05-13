Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Acquired by Cincinnati Financial Corp

Cincinnati Financial Corp grew its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,500 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp owned 0.46% of Agree Realty worth $28,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,276,000 after purchasing an additional 992,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,668 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,927,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 184.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,815,000 after purchasing an additional 601,073 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,466,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADC. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

ADC stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $66.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,611. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.02. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $80.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 163.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $712,085.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at $19,117,958.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agree Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.