Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the April 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.52. 724,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,751. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $501.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard Francis Corrado bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,106. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Francis Corrado bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,106. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,675 shares of company stock valued at $210,922. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

