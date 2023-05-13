Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABNB. Cowen upped their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus raised Airbnb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Airbnb from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.42.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $105.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.52. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $144.63. The company has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,046 shares in the company, valued at $24,965,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $155,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,507,654.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 192,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,965,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,429,617 shares of company stock worth $418,833,220. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. American National Bank increased its position in Airbnb by 886.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 100.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 76.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.