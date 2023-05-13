AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.82

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.82 and traded as low as $9.67. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 177,255 shares.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 65,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 122,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.