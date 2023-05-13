AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.82

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.82 and traded as low as $9.67. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 177,255 shares.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
