Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,780,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the April 15th total of 6,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 65,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $922,652.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,472,861 shares in the company, valued at $20,678,968.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 65,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $922,652.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,472,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,678,968.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 36,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $531,701.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436,789 shares in the company, valued at $21,178,269.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,176,808 shares of company stock worth $992,440,872 over the last ninety days. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 235,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 94,014 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 335.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 78,362 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of ATEC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,938. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 39.28%. The firm had revenue of $105.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

