Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Short Interest Up 17.3% in April

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 277,800 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the April 15th total of 236,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altius Minerals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Altius Minerals Stock Up 2.9 %

ATUSF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,573. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Altius Minerals Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.45%.

ATUSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Royalties, Project Generation, and Renewable Royalties. The Mineral Royalties segment focuses on the acquisition and management of producing and development stage royalty and streaming interests.

