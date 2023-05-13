Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $10,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $293.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $357.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

