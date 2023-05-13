Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.39

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.39 and traded as low as $17.80. Ames National shares last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 29,921 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.
Ames National Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $160.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ames National
Ames National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. Its activities include personal, business, agricultural and commercial lending, management of the investment securities portfolio, deposit account services, and wealth management services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ames National (ATLO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.