Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.39

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.39 and traded as low as $17.80. Ames National shares last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 29,921 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $160.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,918 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ames National in the first quarter valued at about $477,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Ames National in the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ames National by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ames National by 63.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares during the period. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ames National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. Its activities include personal, business, agricultural and commercial lending, management of the investment securities portfolio, deposit account services, and wealth management services.

