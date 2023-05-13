Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) is Dempze Nancy E’s 7th Largest Position

Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 3.7% of Dempze Nancy E’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.41.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,519. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24. The stock has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

