Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Raised by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 42,608 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.05% of Analog Devices worth $43,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.41.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $180.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

