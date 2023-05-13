Analysts Set Expectations for Chorus Aviation Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Chorus Aviation’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

CHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chorus Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.80 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

CHR opened at C$3.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.06. The company has a market cap of C$603.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.21. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of C$2.24 and a 12-month high of C$4.10.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$439.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$409.16 million. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.30%.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

