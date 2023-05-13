Analyzing Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) and Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) and Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.0% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Flushing Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Flushing Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers National Banc 0 4 0 0 2.00 Flushing Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Farmers National Banc and Flushing Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Farmers National Banc currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.49%. Flushing Financial has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 118.09%. Given Flushing Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flushing Financial is more favorable than Farmers National Banc.

Dividends

Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Farmers National Banc pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Flushing Financial pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Farmers National Banc has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Flushing Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Flushing Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Farmers National Banc and Flushing Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers National Banc $166.49 million 2.50 $60.60 million $1.51 7.28 Flushing Financial $241.00 million 1.15 $76.94 million $2.08 4.52

Flushing Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers National Banc. Flushing Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers National Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers National Banc and Flushing Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers National Banc 26.31% 21.59% 1.54% Flushing Financial 18.10% 9.05% 0.72%

Summary

Flushing Financial beats Farmers National Banc on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans. The Trust segment offers personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, employee benefit plans, and retirement services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Canfield, OH.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S. government securities, corporate fixed-income securities and other marketable securities. The company was founded on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Uniondale, NY.

