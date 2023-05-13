Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Short Interest Update

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the April 15th total of 19,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Anghami Trading Down 2.5 %

Anghami stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. 31,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,285. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00. Anghami has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Get Anghami alerts:

Institutional Trading of Anghami

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anghami during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anghami in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Anghami in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Anghami

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anghami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anghami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.