ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Short Interest Update

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
ANGLE Price Performance
OTCMKTS ANPCY remained flat at C$3.64 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.47. ANGLE has a 1-year low of C$2.40 and a 1-year high of C$21.00.
About ANGLE
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ANGLE (ANPCY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.