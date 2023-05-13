ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Guggenheim from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ANIP. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $729.23 million, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.46. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $94.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.76 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. Analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

