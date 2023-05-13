Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW) Short Interest Update

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the April 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUW – Get Rating) by 2,387.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 578,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555,614 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

ANZUW remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,863. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.23.

