AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPHW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the April 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AppHarvest Stock Up 11.9 %

Shares of AppHarvest stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,457. AppHarvest has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.08.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.