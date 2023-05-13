Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the April 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Applied UV Stock Performance

Shares of AUVIP stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.10. 2,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53. Applied UV has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $25.73.

Applied UV Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2188 per share. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

