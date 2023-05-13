Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.22 and last traded at $25.22. Approximately 59,762 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.37.

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $677.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptus Defined Risk ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,390,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,077,000 after acquiring an additional 197,202 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 337,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after buying an additional 19,607 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,542,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Company Profile

The Aptus Defined Risk ETF (DRSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that combines US corporate bond exposure with an overlay of call options on US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DRSK was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Aptus.

