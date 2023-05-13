Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04, reports. The firm had revenue of $81.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.27 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 31.06%.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ASC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 532,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $521.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $19.41.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping

Several research firms have issued reports on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter worth about $457,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 47.7% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter worth about $4,719,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 297.3% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 72,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 53,920 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with modern, fuel-efficient fleet of mid-size products and chemical tankers. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers.

