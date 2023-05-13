Ardor Price Tops $0.0763 on Major Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last week, Ardor has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $76.19 million and $453,653.64 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0763 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00055764 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00040516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019076 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006170 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000891 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

