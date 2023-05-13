ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Rating) were up 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 17,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 74,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

ARHT Media Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17.

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of digital human holograms and content worldwide. The company's patented technology allows for the capture, transmission, and display of the digital human holograms delivered to either an in-person or online audience, which are beamed onto virtually any stage in the world and displayed live for two-way interaction with an audience.

Further Reading

