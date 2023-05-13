Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Short Interest Update

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDSGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 404,400 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the April 15th total of 573,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 914,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDS. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,440,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 646,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 16,785 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARDS remained flat at $0.22 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $2.77.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

