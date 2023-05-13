Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Short Interest Update

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 404,400 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the April 15th total of 573,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 914,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDS. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,440,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 646,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 16,785 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

ARDS remained flat at $0.22 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $2.77.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

