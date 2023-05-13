Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Ark Restaurants Stock Performance
ARKR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,396. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average is $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $64.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.07.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.45 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.70%.
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and bars, fast food concepts, and catering operations. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV, and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded on January 4, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
