Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

ARKR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,396. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average is $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $64.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.45 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ark Restaurants

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants in the first quarter worth $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants in the third quarter worth $744,000. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ark Restaurants Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and bars, fast food concepts, and catering operations. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV, and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded on January 4, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.