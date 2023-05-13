Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,133 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.46% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AHH stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a current ratio of 11.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.92. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $14.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.36 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 13.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

