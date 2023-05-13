Arweave (AR) Price Reaches $6.55 on Top Exchanges

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $6.55 or 0.00024391 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $218.69 million and $9.99 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,848.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.48 or 0.00426395 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00130019 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Buying and Selling Arweave

