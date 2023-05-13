Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Up 80.9% in April

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 335,000 shares, an increase of 80.9% from the April 15th total of 185,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.1 days.

Asahi Group Price Performance

ASBRF remained flat at $38.95 during trading on Friday. 51 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.13. Asahi Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Asahi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Asahi Group Company Profile

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Alcoholic Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others. The Alcoholic Beverages segment sells beer-type beverages, shochu (Japanese distilled beverage), RTD (ready-to-drink) low-alcohol beverages, whisky and spirits, and wines.

Featured Stories

