Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Up 80.9% in April

Posted by on May 13th, 2023

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRFGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 335,000 shares, an increase of 80.9% from the April 15th total of 185,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.1 days.

Asahi Group Price Performance

ASBRF remained flat at $38.95 during trading on Friday. 51 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.13. Asahi Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Asahi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Asahi Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Alcoholic Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others. The Alcoholic Beverages segment sells beer-type beverages, shochu (Japanese distilled beverage), RTD (ready-to-drink) low-alcohol beverages, whisky and spirits, and wines.

Featured Stories

