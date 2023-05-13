Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.98

Shares of Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and traded as high as $14.46. Asahi Kasei shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 28,177 shares traded.

Asahi Kasei Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corp. operates as a holding company which provides monitoring, planning, and strategic management to its subsidiaries and affiliates. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Materials, Homes, Health Care, and Others. The Materials segment includes caustic soda, chlorine, acrylonitrile, styrene, methyl methacrylate, adipic acid, polyethylene, polystyrene, and other petrochemicals.

