Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.77

Shares of Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.77 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.51 ($0.04). Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.65 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,771,012 shares trading hands.

Ascent Resources Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of £6.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.00 and a beta of 0.34.

About Ascent Resources

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It primarily holds a 75% interest in the Petisvoci Tight gas project located in north-eastern Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

