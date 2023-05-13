ASD (ASD) Market Capitalization Tops $44.89 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 13th. ASD has a market capitalization of $44.89 million and approximately $4.31 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00025213 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018389 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,886.03 or 0.99954768 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06680839 USD and is up 3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,016,387.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

