Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,786.88

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,786.88 ($22.55) and traded as high as GBX 1,934.74 ($24.41). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 1,908 ($24.08), with a volume of 703,603 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,680 ($21.20) to GBX 1,760 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,000 ($25.24) to GBX 2,300 ($29.02) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.08) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($17.67) to GBX 1,900 ($23.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,976.67 ($24.94).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,016.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,967.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,790.94.

Associated British Foods Cuts Dividend

About Associated British Foods

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is presently 4,631.58%.

(Get Rating)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.