Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,700 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the April 15th total of 273,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASTE. StockNews.com upgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Astec Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $38.76. 55,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $49.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.94.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $347.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.36 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astec Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Astec Industries by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,262,000 after purchasing an additional 354,483 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,297,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,140,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Astec Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,816,000 after purchasing an additional 178,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

