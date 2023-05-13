Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Short Interest Update

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,065,300 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the April 15th total of 757,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Autogrill Price Performance
OTCMKTS ATGSF remained flat at $6.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. Autogrill has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66.
About Autogrill
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autogrill (ATGSF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Autogrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autogrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.