Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Short Interest Update

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,065,300 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the April 15th total of 757,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Autogrill Price Performance

OTCMKTS ATGSF remained flat at $6.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. Autogrill has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66.

About Autogrill

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 3,300 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorway rest stops, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

