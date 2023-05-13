Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $212.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.12. The company has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

