Avalanche (AVAX) Trading Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 12th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.03 billion and $148.75 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $15.14 or 0.00056436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00041095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019317 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001081 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 428,293,682 coins and its circulating supply is 332,230,962 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.