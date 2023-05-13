Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Down 3.9 %

ASM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.74. 620,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,919. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $87.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Institutional Trading of Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 108,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 1.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

ASM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.25 to $1.50 in a report on Friday.

(Get Rating)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.