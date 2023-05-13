Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Performance

Shares of ASM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. 620,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,919. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.94 million, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ASM. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 22,934 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 48,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

