Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 10.63%.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance
Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.74. 620,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,919. The company has a market cap of $87.94 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on ASM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
