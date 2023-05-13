Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.74. 620,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,919. The company has a market cap of $87.94 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ASM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 108,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

