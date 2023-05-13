Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Posts Earnings Results

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Price Performance

ASM opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.01.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASM. StockNews.com raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.25 to $1.50 in a report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 104.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 209,306 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.