Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Posts Earnings Results

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million.
ASM opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.01.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ASM. StockNews.com raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.25 to $1.50 in a report on Friday.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
