Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of ASM opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.94 million, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avino Silver & Gold Mines

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 13.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 108,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.