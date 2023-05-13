Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,558 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $34,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $110.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

