Aviva PLC Sells 7,926 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 469,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,926 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $39,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 23,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 676,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,302,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 154,808 shares valued at $12,371,232. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles Schwab Trading Up 2.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.91. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.