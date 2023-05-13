Axie Infinity Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23.18 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $6.78 or 0.00025269 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $792.67 million and $23.18 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020753 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018415 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,845.83 or 1.00091271 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,956,144 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,956,143.63016106 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.75253434 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $22,595,533.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

