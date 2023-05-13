Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Short Interest Down 19.6% in April

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 234,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Ayr Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AYRWF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. 262,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,912. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ayr Wellness has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $64.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.16.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.24. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 53.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $124.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ayr Wellness will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Ayr Wellness

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective (down previously from $4.75) on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

Featured Articles

