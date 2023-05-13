Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,000 SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPNT. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SiriusPoint by 666.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
SiriusPoint Stock Down 9.0 %
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 1.28%.
About SiriusPoint
SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.
