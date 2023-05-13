Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,000 SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPNT. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SiriusPoint by 666.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

SiriusPoint Stock Down 9.0 %

SiriusPoint stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 1.02. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $673.60 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 1.28%.

About SiriusPoint

(Get Rating)

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.