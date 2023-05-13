Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16,800.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 74.2% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1,131.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $290,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,206,401.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $140.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.48. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.49 and a 52 week high of $155.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.28. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

