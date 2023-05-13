Bank of America Boosts Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $52.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HWM. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.91.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $45.70.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $830,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Articles

