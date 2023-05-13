Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700,000 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the April 15th total of 11,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.3 %

BMO stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $110.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.50.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.