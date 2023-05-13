Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700,000 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the April 15th total of 11,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.70.
Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.3 %
BMO stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $110.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.50.
Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.50%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Montreal
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.
